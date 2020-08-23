Home Entertainment Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, More Details And Everything You...
Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, More Details And Everything You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
Back in 2013, Bravo came up with all the reality series. It is a spinoff of the series called The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and showcased Lisa Vanderpump and her staff in West Hollywood at the restaurant SUR. These are the stars who featured as the employees: Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, etc.. After its huge success, titled Vanderpump Rules: Brittany And Jax Require a spinoff series released Kentucky.

All these are the executive producers of this series: Lisa Vanderpump, Bill Langworthy,
Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, etc.. Because of a controversies, the series’ future is in danger. Some cast members will also be fired if Stassi Schroeder will return for the new season or not, and fans are thinking. So keep reading to know about it:

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date

There’s no confirmation and official news about the release date of this set. The first time it was aired from January 7, 2013, to March 11, 2013. The first season of Vanderpump Rules consisted of 10 episodes. At the same time, the season aired on January 7, 2020. We’ll keep you updated with every detail regarding this series’ season 9. Could you stay connected with us?

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Cast

There is not any official announcement concerning the cast of season 9. However, we can expect these celebrities to feature in the season.

  • Lisa Vanderpump,
  • Katie Maloney-Schwartz,
  • Tom Schwartz,
  • Tom Sandoval,
  • Scheana Shay,
  • Jax Taylor,
  • Brittany Cartwright,
  • Ariana Madix,
  • James Kennedy,
  • Lala Kent,
  • Beau Clark,
  • Dayna Kathan,
  • Danica Dow,
  • Charli Burnett,
More Details

Since the future of the show is in doubt, so for now, there’s absolutely no release date for season 9. If it happens, then it will release sometime in 2021. Precisely the exact same format will be followed by the ninth season .

