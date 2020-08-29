Home Entertainment Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything you...
EntertainmentTV Series

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything you need to know?

By- Alok Chand
Vanderpump Rules Season 9: It is an American reality television show premiered on Bravo on January 7, 2013. The reality series is developed as a spin-off of’The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Since the debut, the stark reality show has finished eight seasons that follows Lisa Vanderpump and her staff, who work in West Hollywood in her restaurant, SUR.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9

The 7th Season of Vanderpump Rules was released not so long past, and fans are already excited for the new season to get there. Here is everything you need to know.

Release

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 finale was released on June 16 that consisted of 24 episodes. So it’s relatively early to assume that the release of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes most production houses postpone their movie or television series shooting, we can only expect a statement for launch in 2021.

Cast

Most of the cast that is staring will reappear in the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, it is verified that Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are no longer part of the show.

However, the rest of the cast will be back with Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Dayna Kathan, and Beau Clark.

Plot

The series revolves around Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant, SUR, where she opens up about her Hill restaurant’s salacious kitchen doorways and lounge.

Stating it to become one of the sexiest restaurants she’s owned, she talks about her naughty team and livelihood. The employees working there become involved in dramas that form the plot of this reality show.

 

Alok Chand


