Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Cast, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Vanderpump Rules is a reality television series. As of now, Vanderpump Rules has eight episodes in total. The eight seasons comprise of 169 episodes. The length of each episode is about 42 minutes.

Vanderpump rules were developed as a spin-off to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which was also a reality television series.

After the success of Vaderpump Rules, the makers made a spin-off of the series too. The spin-off was titled Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky.

Vanderpump Rules: Season 9 took off pretty well in the first few seasons. They all met with very good reviews from the audience. However, after few more seasons, the series started receiving mixed reviews. Vanderpump Rules has a rating of 5.4 on IMDB.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Cast:

The main cast of Vanderpump rules includes Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Max Boyens, Brett Caproni, and many others. The eighth season of Vadenrpump Rules introduced to many new cast in the series. 

In Vanderpump: Season 9, there are going to be lots of changes in the cast of the series. Some of the main cast members of the series were fired by the makers. Firstly, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired. Later, both Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were fired because of their racist tweets. Beau Clark, fiance of Stassi Schroeder also confirmed that he wouldn’t be filming the ninth season of Vandepump Rules without Stassi Schroeder.  

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Release Date:

After the release date of Vanderpump Rules: Season 8, there has been an increase in tension related to the cast of the ninth season. Many things related to Vanderpump: Season 9 has not yet been made official. While some fans are of the view that the ninth season has been cancelled. To be precise, the ninth season has not yet been officially renewed nor cancelled. So, we might get to hear an announcement related to Vanderpump: Season 9 soon. We will keep you posted with all the latest updates related to Vanderpump Rules: Season 9. 

