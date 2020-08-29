Vampire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Netflix dropped the initial season of French teen vampire drama, Vampires, in late March 2020, but is it back for season two?

The streaming system’s newest vampire-centric show takes place in a universe where vampirism is real and caused by a mutated gene. But Doina is in a precarious situation. Since the daughter of an individual man and a female vampire, she still has the gene. But thanks to a medication created by her father, she’s able to suppress the gene. Doina goes off her meds and gets a taste of the bloodsucking life. Once she is off the medication, it turns out there’s no going back. Nevertheless, the human side of her DNA provides an exciting twist — she’s blood and has the strength of a vampire, but she’s ready to walk in sunlight, unlike her fully-vampire relatives. This makes her exceptionally desirable to a harmful underground community of vampires.

Vampires Season 2 Release Date: When can it premiere?

Vampires season 1 premiered on March 20, 2020, on Netflix, in all of its entirety of six episodes.

Following its release, the show ended up being a Friday hit among lovers. And this was predictable considering horror shows are incredibly popular among streaming crowds. However, as much as a renewal goes, Netflix has not provided an official announcement yet — it will obviously wait it out for some time.

But fans have taken to social websites, asking for a season 2. Additionally, season 1 ends on a cliffhanger, and so, the series has the range to carry on further with multiple brand new plot arcs. After all, it was never planned as a one-off. Thus, we hope the makers go for a new setup soon! If renewed, Vampires season 2 will most likely release sometime in March 2021.

Vampires Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Olaya Amara directs the cast in the part of the protagonist Doina, a half-vampire and a half-human adolescent. Olaya is a well-known name in France, having worked in many French productions. She’s also appeared in a small role in the AMC thriller, ” The Little Drummer Girl. She’d won the award at the AFI Fest in 2016 because of her operation in Divines.

Suzanne Clément (Mommy and The Forest) plays with Doina’s mother. Kate Moran (Knife + Heart) enacts the personality of Csilla Nemeth, who rules over several vampire clans. If the series is renewed for another season, we expect all the lead actors to come back.

Vampires Season 2 Story Details

From the conclusion of Vampires’ first season, Doina is becoming wholly immersed in the world of vampires. Her half-human, half-vampire blood caused quite the uproar in the community, as it was discovered to have healing properties. This propelled a series of events that induced Doina and her family to ruin the neighbourhood, for the sake of the future. Not only is the condition of the vampire universe up in the air, but so is Doina’s love life. At the beginning of the season, she began a connection with Nacer, an individual boy from her school. However, Nacer was repulsed after he found her secret. Doina turned to Ladislas, who is the son of the former community leader, Csilla. The love triangle rings somewhat reminiscent of another vampiric love triangle from The Vampire Diaries.

Possibly the most shocking revelation is that the reappearance of Doina’s human father, Redouane. Doina’s brother Andrea comes face-to-face using their dad in the last moments of this year. Nonetheless, it’s clear that he is no longer human — Redouane is now a vampire. He approaches Andrea using a too menacing stare because the final episode cuts to black. Should Vampires get a second season, it will explore the downfall of this community, Doina’s new relationship, and Redouane’s villainous return.