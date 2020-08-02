Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Recent Updates

- Advertisement -

Vampire Fever

The beloved vampire fantasy show ran eight seasons long, obtained a spin-off for Klaus’ clan (The Originals), got another spin-off (Legacies), and was subsequently declared to wrap up. But of course, fans of the stunning Salvatore brothers would not have this.

The show follows Elena, a teen who just lost her adoptive parents, and her struggles with high school, her witch friend, her werewolf buddy, her cursed brother, and history teacher, and her vampire boyfriend Stefan; and her next boyfriend- vampire brother Damon. It’s a lot for one show to have to go on. It seems like it may be confusing — but it is just plain addictive.

What are the chances?

The show was canceled and aired its 8th and last season three years. Moreover, the show’s founder Julie Plec revealed that she thought the series had run its course and ended.

Nina Dobrev, who performs Elena- the show’s personality has mostly revolved around, quit the series in season six, appearing for one last episode at the finale. It seems improbable that she would take on her role in the series.

Ian Somerhalder that plays Damon (another primary character), has also stressed a few times in the previous two years he is past the Vampire Diaries phase of his life and wants to move on to other endeavors.

Any rumors regarding the resurrection of this show have not been addressed-. There hasn’t been any official announcements or even traces of a new year. Rumors fly, but we are afraid they might be just that- rumors. We’d LOVE another period of the show- or even five. However, nobody from the crew and the cast has shown any enthusiasm for the same.

Perhaps it’s the pandemic holding the announcements back. We should have a clearer idea of the same towards the end of the year- since rumor has it that if there is to be a season, it will air on The CW at 2021.