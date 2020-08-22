Home TV Series Netflix Vampire diaries season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Vampire diaries season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The future of The Vampire Diaries is not guaranteed at all. Fans may be craving for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 for quite a while, but there has been no development since Season 8 dropped its finale in March 2017.

A rumor was up in the web world that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 would be published on The CW in March 2021. There has been no confirmation on it. If there’ll be a season, The CW audience and the Netflix viewers still question.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is renewed, it’s likely to have 22 episodes. This number is anticipated as the majority of seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 16 and 23 episodes.

Some assert the Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be led by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. But Julie Plec discredited all rumors linked to the manufacturing of this season. According to the series developer Plec, she is not currently working on almost any spinoffs but continues to be positive about anything related to the season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9’s plot is believed to start where Season 8 finished. The season portrayed conflicts involving both the brothers seeing life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that likely is over in a trade for the forfeit of Stefen.

On the flip side, many fans are worried about the future of this Vampire Diaries Season 9 as Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He hinted he would want to play the role of a vampire again. Nina Dobrev refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert from the sequence.

The reason for not preferring to reprise roles is most likely the purported romantic link between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. Their alleged link caused a relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed. Because of this reason, we believe they said No for their roles from the ninth season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the most recent updates on the tv series.

