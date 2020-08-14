Home Top Stories Vampire diaries season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Vampire diaries season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The future of this Vampire Diaries isn’t guaranteed at all. There’s been no development since its finale lost in March 2017, although fans could be craving for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 for a long time.

A rumor was up in the internet world the Vampire Diaries Season 9 could be released on The CW in March 2021. There’s been no official confirmation on this. Also, The CW audience and the Netflix audiences still question often if there will be a season.

It is most likely to have 22 episodes of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is renewed. This number is anticipated as the majority of prior seasons consisted of 22 episodes. 8 and only Season 4 consisted of 16 and 23 episodes.

Some assert that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be led by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. But Julie Plec discredited all rumors related to the manufacturing of season. According to the series developer Plec, she is working on any spinoffs but continues to be positive about anything related to the ninth season moving.

Where Season 8 ended the plot of the Vampire Diaries Season 9 is believed to commence. The previous season portrayed conflicts involving the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that is over in a trade for Stefen’s forfeit.

On the flip side, many fans are worried about the future of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 as Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He hinted that he would like to play the role of a vampire. Nina Dobrev even refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert from the sequence.

The reason for not preferring to reprise functions is probably the purported connection between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. Their connection resulted in a bitter connection between him and his wife Nikki Reed. Due to this reason, we believe they said No to their roles from the ninth season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn’t have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the latest updates on the tv series.

