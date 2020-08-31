Home In News Utz CEO Talks Family And The 99-Year-Old Company
Utz CEO Talks Family And The 99-Year-Old Company

By- Shankar
 Utz CEO Talks Family And The 99-Year-Old Company’s Plan To Go

There hasn’t been an unmarried yr in iconic potato chip maker Utz’s ninety nine-12 months records that sales haven’t improved. However, it’s been more sluggish and consistent than speedy growth. “We constructed our entire lifestyles on singles, doubles—by no means a grand slam,” Utz CEO Dylan Lissette says. “We’re consistent.”

But Utz’s method has to turn out to be supercharged in the latest years, under Lissette. Since taking up as Utz CEO in 2013, income has more or less doubled to $1 billion. It consisted of the acquisition of kettle-cooked chip brands like Dirty and Zapp’s. Today Utz manufactures about three hundred million pounds of salty snacks annually, from cheese balls and pretzels to its conventional potato chips, sufficient to make it the fourth-biggest salty snack organisatiCompany

Company n in the U.S.

Now comes perhaps his most significant move yet: On Monday, he is taking the employer public through a backdoor listing. It’s in part a defensive circulate, in mild of the reality that many smaller brands like Angie’s Boomchickapop.

“The alternative is we turn out to be sold to any individual, sooner or later,” says Lissette, while calling in from his domestic office in Hanover, Pennsylvania. “This is virtually us owning our future—lighting the suit on the next 100 years and the next billion dollars.”

Held nearly entirely by the founding circle of relatives up till this factor, the Utz heirs are selling about 10% of their shares and merging with unique-cause acquisition enterprise Collier Creek Holdings. The own family, which is now worth an envisioned $1 billion, will own 50% ownership of the merged entity’s stocks.

Utz manufactures approximately three hundred million kilos of salty snacks yearly, from cheese balls and pretzels to its traditional potato chips, sufficient to make it the fourth-biggest salty snack agency inside the U.S.
Lissette married into the circle of relatives Utz CEO.that have owned Utz for a century. His dad and mom divorced when he changed into younger. His mother moved him and his siblings, including his twin brother, to Venezuela for a yr even as her boyfriend studied killer bees. They later moved to Cape Cod. Then he became a page for the past due Senator Ted Kennedy in D.C. After spending senior yr enrolled in a Jesuit boarding school in Mississippiand.Utz CEO he his dual-enrolled at George Washington University.
