Utopia Trailer Features John Cusack alongside Rainn Wilson of The Office and Star Trek: Discoves

Putting apart for a second the premise of Amazon Prime Video’s new authentic series, Utopia, the spotlight of the teaser trailer that dropped through the show’s [email protected] panel was the looks of 80s-film everyman John Cusack alongside Rainn Wilson of The Office and Star Trek: Discovery. What a mixture! Add to that the truth that the series comes from best-selling writer and award-winning screenwriter Gillian Flynn of Gone Girl and Sharp Objects fame. It’s clear that Utopia has an unimaginable pedigree proper off the bat.

Utopia is impressed by the British series of the identical title and is described as a “twisted and ironic” thriller about “saving the world whereas looking for your home in it.” Cusack talked about within the panel that he was drawn to the remake regardless that his character is just not current within the UK model. “I used to be conscious of the show within the UK, however not tremendous conversant in it,” he admitted. “It was simply such superb writing and likable characters. And actually a world and take that I hadn’t seen earlier than… I used to be simply all in as quickly as I learn the scripts.”

Below is the trailer, which is eerily related to the present COVID-19 local weather, particularly after we hear Wilson’s voice describe only a sliver of the Utopia story: “Basement scientist inserts himself into a viral pandemic.” The teaser additionally ends with a basic release date of Fall 2020, which implies potential viewers received’t have long to wait.

The series follows a gaggle of comic book followers who obsess collectively on-line a couple of graphic novel sequences, additionally known as Utopia, that tells a darkish story of conspiracies, rogue scientists, and nuclear warfare. All through the course of the eight episodes, they uncover hidden messages throughout the pages of the comic, predicting very actual threats to humanity. Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh Lathrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson (Desmin Borges), and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) discover that they will be the sole ones who understand the reality and got down to save the world.