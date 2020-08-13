US Voting Information Center launched by Facebook

- Advertisement -

Facebook on Thursday launched a voting data center as part of its campaign to assist millions of voters register for

November’s US presidential election and counter misinformation.

The hub obtained in the menu on Facebook and Instagram”will serve as a one-stop-shop to provide men

and women in the US the resources and information they want to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” the societal networking giant said.

The system’s latest effort is to protect against a repeat of the internet disinformation that marred the 2016 US election.

Facebook stated the voter data tool would also help people browse the changes to

voting procedures being caused by various states due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is also important that we help safeguard our elections’ ethics,” the San Francisco-based social networking giant stated.

Facebook and Instagram consumers may use the tool to test if they are registered to vote and also how to do so if they are not.

The societal media team said it would from Thursday, add tags to voting-related articles on Facebook and Instagram,

following last month rolling them out for politicians.

It is also launching a”Voting Alerts” feature to assist state

and local election authorities communicate with Republicans about election-related upgrades.

“This will be critical as we get closer to the election, with possible late-breaking

adjustments to the voting procedure that can impact voters,” Facebook explained.

“Just pages from a government jurisdiction, not the personal page of an individual election are eligible to take part in this feature.”

Facebook’s latest moves come amid worries over attempts by authorities that affect

elections and public sentiment in other countries through media outlets which disguise their true roots.

State-led influence efforts were notable on social media during the 2016 US election and also have been seen worldwide.

Facebook stated the Voting Information Center was another layer in its own line of defense against election interference.

“We invite men and women in the US to use this new source and make their voices heard by voting this autumn.”