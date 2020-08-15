- Advertisement -

US scientists are trying to produce a strain of this novel coronavirus that they could use to infect

US scientists

participants in human challenge trials intentionally.

As tens of thousands of Americans continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus each and every single day, it is as clear as ever that without a vaccine,

this pandemic will affect the way we live our lives for weeks to come — or even longer.

Thus, US government scientists have begun producing a breed of the novel coronavirus

to be used in human challenge trials of vaccines, should they become mandatory,

Social challenge trials, which have become a popular topic of discussion because the viral epidemic in China, started sweeping across the globe,

are trials in which healthy participants are vaccinated, and then injected with the coronavirus to determine if they become ill.

This speeds up the process quite significantly,

but if the vaccine is ineffective, the participants might need to deal with all the symptoms they grow from being infected.

Reuters clarifies the work being done toward making challenge trials that a reality is still preliminary.

They wouldn’t take the place of the Stage 3 vaccine trials which are currently continuing from Moderna, Pfizer,

and other businesses.

Reuters also notes that some drug companies, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson &

Johnson, would be willing to think about challenge trials to test their COVID-19 vaccines if warranted.

“If there be a need for individual challenge studies to estimate candidate vaccines or therapeutics to SARS-CoV-2 entirely,

NIAID has started investigations of the technical and ethical considerations of conducting human challenge studies,”

the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement to Reuters.

Typically, challenge trials occur when the circulation of a virus has slowed down,

as standard trials rely on their participants to come in contact with the virus inadvertently.

With over 53,000 people testing positive for the virus in the US on average over the last week, that is not a large concern in this nation.

Still, preparations are underway no matter whether the spread does slow down,

another route will be accessible.

For all these trials to happen, scientists have to”produce a suitable SARS-CoV-2 strain,

draft a medical protocol, and identify resources that would be asked to conduct such studies.”

Dr. Anna Durbin, a vaccine researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,

has conducted several challenge trials in the past and says that it might take around 12 months to reach all of this and six more months organize across testing websites.

In other words, challenge trials are not likely to be the swift solution that some expected they might.