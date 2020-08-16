- Advertisement -

US scientists are trying to produce a strain of the novel coronavirus.

novel coronavirus

Therefore, US government scientists have started manufacturing a strain of the coronavirus for use in human battle trials of vaccines, if they become mandatory, Reuters reports human challenge trials, which have become a hot topic of discussion since the viral outbreak in China began sweeping across the globe, are trials in which healthy participants have been vaccinated and then injected with the novel coronavirus to see whether or not they become sick.

This obviously speeds up the process quite significantly. Still, if the vaccine is ineffective, the participants might have to deal with whatever symptoms of novel coronavirus they develop from becoming infected.

Reuters explains the job being done toward creating human challenge trials a reality is still preliminary.

They wouldn’t take the position of the Phase 3 vaccine trials which are currently ongoing from Moderna,

Pfizer, and other businesses.

Reuters additionally notes that some drug companies, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, would be willing to consider challenge trials to check their own novel coronavirus vaccines if justified.

Should there be a demand for individual challenge studies to assess candidate vaccines or therapeutics to novel coronavirus entirely.

NIAID has started investigations of the technical and ethical considerations of conducting human challenge studies,

the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an announcement to Reuters.

Normally, challenge trials occur when the flow of a virus has slowed down,

as normal trials depend on their own participants to come into contact with the virus inadvertently.

With over 53,000 individuals testing positive for the virus in america on average over the past week, that isn’t really a big concern in this country.

However, preparations are underway no matter whether the spread does slow down, and another route will be accessible.

For all these trials to happen, scientists have to”produce a suitable novel coronavirus strain,

draft a clinical protocol, and identify resources that would be required to conduct such research.

” Dr. Anna Durbin, a vaccine researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,

has run several challenge trials previously and states that it could take up to 12 months to accomplish all of this and six more months to coordinate across testing sites.

In other words, challenge trials aren’t likely to be the speedy solution that some hoped they might.