US Covid testing has ‘mind-blowing’ problems-Bill Gates

US Covid testing has ‘mind-blowing’ problems.Microsoft Corp. founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said

it is”mind-blowing” that the U.S. government hasn’t improved Covid-19 testing that he described as slow and lacking honest access.

“You’re spending billions of dollars in this very inequitable means to get the most useless test results of any nation in the world,”

Gates said on CNN’s”Fareed Zakaria GPS” on Sunday. “No other nation has this testing insanity”

“A range of early missteps from the U.S. and then the political atmosphere meant that we didn’t get our testing heading,” he said.

Gates mentioned long lines at commercial labs and delays obtaining test results,

meaning “you cover as much for the late result as the timely result.”

Meanwhile,”very wealthy individuals have access to those quick-turnaround evaluations,” he explained.

“It’s mind-blowing that you can not get the authorities to improve the testing because they simply need to say how good it is,” Gates explained.

Public officials have regularly cited delays in analyzing ends in the U.S.

as a impediment to rapid contact tracking and isolation of individuals infected with the virus.

President Donald Trump has defended the U.S. record on testing as”the best, the very best in the world,”

telling Fox News last week that half of the country’s testing is”short-term”

Gates reiterated that he anticipates the U.S. to largely get through the pandemic

by the end of next year as therapeutics and a vaccine become available.

In a Bloomberg interview last week, Gates said he had funded vaccine development efforts by AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax Inc..

A lot of that has gone toward financing research and manufacturing ability to help a vaccine be dispersed globally.