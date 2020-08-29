Home In News US city is returning into lockdown due to COVID-19
US city is returning into lockdown due to COVID-19

By- Shankar
A significant US city is returning into lockdown today due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus lockdown

One significant US city has secured back again in light of the coronavirus.

A stay-at-home request is presently basically that covers the Hawaiian island of Oahu.which incorporates the state’s capital city of Honolulu.

This comes as the quantity of coronavirus cases. in the US has passed 5.8 million since the pandemic started.as indicated by Johns Hopkins University.
Hawaii has become the most recent case of a few troublesome yet principal certainties about the COVID-19 pandemic. in light of the coronavirus-propelled lockdown that was set to start Thursday on the island of Oahu.

which likewise includes the state capital of Honolulu US city.

Time was, Hawaii was viewed as one of only a handful . few alleged “safe” corners of the US. Its status as an island and the relative trouble in getting to it appeared to make it. somewhat more demanding for the coronavirus to spread to it from the US. terrain contrasted . state, between nearby states like New York and New Jersey.

But, as of Thursday in US city,

the state’s capital was set to return indeed to a lockdown status. with a stay-at-home .request meaning the conclusion of insignificant organizations like retail locations and rec centres. They’ll need to remain shut for about fourteen days.

this request likewise keeps open spaces like seashores and stops, just as bars, shut, as well.

Shankar

