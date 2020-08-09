Home Top Stories Updates on the Killing Eve Season 4
Updates on the Killing Eve Season 4

By- Anand mohan
With the ending finale of the Killing Eve Season 3, lovers are eagerly waiting for Season 4 to come back with more suspense and thriller. Following some cloudy episodes in Season 3, it is almost clear that the show will come back with a different season of Sandra Oh’s Eve.

Thus, let us jump into the upgrades we’ve got for Season 4.

Probable Release Date to the upcoming Season

Though the series has received its renewal confirmation in January 2020, however no official date for its release of the upcoming season was announced. With the block from the filming and production sector on account of the current pandemic scenario, it’s not completely sure that when the filming and production of the Killing Eve will resume.

Though the series follows the pattern of releasing its new period in the month of April every year. We can expect to see another season around April 2021, however, there are high chances to get a delay.

Who will return

Every central personality who left it till the end of year 3 is anticipated to return. The list includes–

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri.
Kim Bodnia as Konstantin.
Jodie Comer as Villanelle.
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens.

Game of Thrones’ Yara Greyjoy, played by Gemma Whelan, also plays the role of Geraldine, Carolyn’s daughter. But, the mom and daughter duo did not have an excellent connection and so it’s not sure whether Geraldine will return in another season or not.

Possible Plot

The Season 3 finale landed everyone on suspense when Carolyn killed Paul Bradwell her MI6 boss when she figured out that he belonged to The Twelve, an organization of assassins that killed famous and powerful people of Europe.

We expect Season 4 to pick up from where Season 3 left, maybe skipping time just like Season 3 did in the beginning by beginning 6-months later.







