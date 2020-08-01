Update Here About Warren Ellis Will Not Return For Future Castlevania Seasons 4

Home Entertainment Update Here About Warren Ellis Will Not Return For Future Castlevania Seasons...
Update Here About Warren Ellis Will Not Return For Future Castlevania Seasons

By- Anish Yadav
As the comic book industry faces a wave of sexual misconduct allegations from figures, the effect in the allegation is gradually starting to take shape.

Prolific comic writer Warren Ellis was among one of the more famous, powerful figures accused by dozens of girls of sexual misconduct through time, allegedly exploiting and emotionally abusing young girls for over a decade. With Ellis the director and executive producer of Netflix’s Castlevania TV adaptation, he’s allegedly departed from the series after finishing work on the upcoming fourth season and isn’t expected to go back for possible future seasons.

The news comes following Ellis dropped out from an upcoming tie-in anthology for DC Comics’ current crossover occasion Dark Nights: Death Metal, using a planned short story by Ellis and Jim Cheung replaced by one by Marguerite Bennett and Jamal Igle following the allegations surfaced on the internet.

Ellis himself posted a written response to misconduct allegations last, admitting to making”bad decisions” while denying he believed he had been in a position of power which he”never knowingly coerced, manipulated, or abused anyone.”

Castlevania Season 3 on Netflix stars Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, James Callis as Alucard, Theo James as Hector, Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac, Jaime Murray as Carmilla, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore, Bill Nighy as St. Germain, Jason Isaacs as The Judge and Rila Fukushima as Sumi. It’s available to stream today on Netflix.

 

Anish Yadav

