Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

Netflix’s new true-crime TV show, Unsolved Mysteries, become an instant hit once it debuted its first season with six episodes on July 1. (The show is a re-boot of the same show that ran from 1987 to 2002 and had over 500 episodes.)

With crazy stories such as the murder of Rey Rivera, the French family that has been murdered by their father (who’s still on the loose), along with the disappearance of fresh mother Lena Chapin, the storylines kept us mesmerized. But inquiring minds must know: Will there be a season two of Unsolved Mysteries?

Happily, we’re becoming more chilling play a’Volume 2′ release of six more episodes later in 2020, based on co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer’s interview with the New York Post.

Here is what we know up to now about season two of Unsolved Mysteries.

“We wanted this be from the documentary world, where the people whose mysteries these episodes involve are far more current and more of the storytellers,” Meurer said in his New York Post interview. “In addition to interviewing family members and law enforcement, we go on location to get more of a sense of each circumstance. We don’t attempt to return on one point of view and attempt to create as balanced a story as we can.”

And it will go on without a bunch.

One noticeable difference between the many versions of past Unsolved Mysteries and the new Netflix reboot was that the lack of some series narrator/host, for this brand new version, instead opting to go with a more traditional documentary format. This was mostly attributed to not being able to replace Robert Stack (“We decided it was tough to fill Robert Stack’s shoes,” Meurer informed the Post. “He had been an iconic host for so many years.”)

