Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Netflix’s new reboot of Unsolved Mysteries did not just recreate the wheel, but it surely found a way to keep folks interested in the dead of summer. The series offered up six new cases for people to sink their teeth into, from rooftop mysteries to UFO sightings, to possibly racially-motivated murders. True Crime fans that quickly gobbled up the first batch of episodes will be excited to know that while a second season of the show hasn’t been formally ordered by Netflix yet, there is a volume 2′ of their first season that will be coming later this year. That is right: six episodes, guaranteed.

And therefore, if you’re still burning these six intense tales of unresolved and crime mystery, know this will not be the end. If you’ve already zipped through, well, you might have to find something else to hold you in the meantime (might we indicate I Will Be Gone From The Dark on HBO?), but know that your wait will be fulfilled: there is light at the other end of the tunnel (at least when it comes to the thirst for more Unsolved Mysteries).

Here Is What we know about the series going

Volume 2 of Unsolved Mysteries Season 1 is coming later this year.

The series has been revived for a Season 2 yet–that’s because we’re still in the midst of Season 1. No date has officially been given, but these initial six episodes which were published (“Volume 1”) are only the first half of the season, while six more are already in production and will be released at an undisclosed time later this year. Netflix has achieved this with some of their shows, most recently announcing a split final season for the mega-hit play Ozark.

Volume 2 will continue to track both domestic and international cases.

Just two of the forthcoming six episodes have been filmed internationally, and follow cases that take place beyond the United States (the first year only followed one: “House of Terror,” which was filmed in France and follows the p Ligonnès household ).

This was a part of the big allure for Terry Dunn Meurer in bringing the show to Netflix: the worldwide audience that the platform comes together with. “We had meetings with networks along the way but nothing felt like the right match,” she explained in a meeting with the New York Post. “Netflix is the best place–we could produce global stories and can also reach out to a worldwide audience to attempt to solve puzzles in different nations.”

Meurer added that right now that their team is looking at stories in Brazil (presumably for Season 2, in case Volume 2’s episodes are all mostly completed).

An Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 would continue to go without a narrator.

1 noticeable difference between the numerous versions of past Unsolved Mysteries and the newest Netflix reboot was that the deficiency of a series narrator/host, for this brand new version, instead opting to proceed with a more traditional documentary format. This was mainly attributed to not being able to replace Robert Stack (“We decided it was tough to fulfill Robert Stack’s sneakers,” Meurer informed the Post. “He was an iconic host for so many decades.”), the host commonly attributed with the first series, though others like Raymond Burr, Dennis Farina, and Virginia Madsen have also hosted through the years.

When the time arrives to begin producing a Season 2 however –supposing they get the telephone –Meurer and business have already decided that they won’t return on the decision. It seems like they like the balance that is more grounded they’ve reached in this iteration of the series.

“We wanted this be from the documentary world, where the people whose puzzles these episodes involve are far more present and more of their storytellers,” Meurer said. “In addition to interviewing relatives and law enforcement, we go on location to get more of a sense of every circumstance. We do not try to come down on one point of view and attempt to make as balanced a narrative as we could.”

A proper Season 2 for Unsolved Mysteries seems likely.

Her team and Contemplating Meurer are already discussing planning and research for more episodes, it sounds like their end is interested in making new episodes. And considering Unsolved Mysteries was the #1 seen articles on Netflix from essentially the moment it surfaced, it would be a fairly questionable selection for Netflix to opt against bringing it back to longer.