Unsolved Mysteries season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Unsolved Mysteries will be back for more accurate crime cases on Netflix shortly, with the streamer showing just when the next batch of episodes will probably drop.

Well, you’ll have to be a real sleuth to find out exactly if… but thankfully many fans have been able to crack it.

The site shared with a picture on Twitter of a creepy forest with the caption: “Let’s see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you…”

Fans on Twitter looking closely at the picture managed to spy a little, hidden caption that reads: “New puzzles October 19.” Smart.

The puzzles the episodes will appear at a stay, well, a mystery right now, though show co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer teased a ghost incident.

“I will qualify that and say it’s an odd ghost episode,” she advised Variety. “That’s all I’ll say. It’s different. A bit different.”

Meanwhile, the house of Terror’ director Clay Jeter lately opened about minutes which were cut out of the episode, which investigated the murders of the Dupont family in France.

“We spent a great deal of energy and time shooting much more comprehensive and detailed recreations of the offense itself,” he explained.

“Not the crime as we all, Unsolved Mysteries were suggesting that is exactly what happened — but rather we’ve Detective Jean-Marc Bloch telling us their notions of what occurred, how things unfolded, and they inform it to us quite clearly.”

In the end, they decided not to use recreations, including: “I think what happened was we went back and we looked in the tales and we stated there wasn’t any first-person witness there to witness these things.