Unlimited Magic And Witches Will Return In Hocus Pocus 2 Sequel Is Coming After A Decade

Hocus Pocus is a famous American comedy horror film that was first released back in 1993 after a decade the sequel for the series Hocus focus two is set to arrive back in the screens. Walt Disney develops the movie. The first movie reveled on the 16th of July in 1993 in the US, but sadly it received lots of mixed negative reviews from the viewers. The show wasn’t a great success for Disney, but instead, it was possibly a loss for Walt Disney for around dollar 16.5 million.

Hocus Pocus has been rediscovered by audiences resulting in a yearly spike in home video sales of the movie every Halloween season that has helped make it a cult classic.

Cast and Plot of Hocus Pocus 2:

The first movie included some biggest and popular names like that Midler Sarah, Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy who are the three sisters of witch family whose lives come to an end due to some unfair practice of rituals of the 17th century Salem slowly after that people started to almost forget about the witches thing until one character namely Max moves to the Salem and discovers the house of old witches accidentally he lights on the black flame candle which brings all of the sisters back to their lives and now it was max’s responsibility to bring everything back to normal. According to our report, the hocus focus is more focused on the magical world according to our report it said that all of the casts and sequels from the previous 1993.

Release of Hocus Pocus 2:

To know more if you like comedy horror, we recommend you watch the first movie soon after completing this article. Disney did confirm that they will be moving forward with the movie series, but unfortunately, the production for the movie has been taking rest due to concern of the crew in this COVID 19 pandemic.

Will we get to see the movie arriving this year? According to our report if the production gets back to normal as well the release date for Hocus focus two will surely get scheduled in 2021 only we will let you know as soon as we get a new update on it until that stay tuned to our site to get more frequent updates in future.