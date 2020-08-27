Home In News University of Alabama Has Reported More Than 500 Positive Coronavirus Evaluations
University of Alabama Has Reported More Than 500 Positive Coronavirus Evaluations

By- Akanksha Ranjan
University of Alabama has reported more than 500 positive coronavirus Evaluations from students and faculty since classes resumed on Wednesday, August 19th.

University

Entry testing revealed that fewer than 1 percent of almost 30,000 students had COVID-19 before college started, but the virus was spreading quickly as their recurrence.

The UA System, which is made up of three colleges, has reported 566 positive evaluations since school started.

An unsurprising, but stressing, the pattern has emerged in recent weeks.

Colleges around the united states have been reopening and enabling pupils to go back to campus.

Those students are gathering in dorms, classrooms, fraternity and sorority houses,

and pubs, and the infection rates have jeopardized.

It was completely predictable,

but countless schools are attempting it anyhow, and the University of Alabama is the most recent school to run into trouble.

There are three schools at the University of Alabama System —

Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Huntsville.

The only one in Tuscaloosa is the largest and the one that you’re probably familiar with.

Of the 29,938 students that were teste at the flagship university during re-entry testing,

less than 1% test positive.

This was encouraging news, but according to the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard, 531 individuals tested positive in Tuscaloosa since class declared on August 19th,

and another 35 pupils and staff have been diagnose with the disease at UAB and UAH.

The UA System released these ancient figures on Monday,

only hours after Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announce that pubs around

the city could be closed down for 2 weeks to limit the spread of this virus.

“Our challenge isn’t the pupils,” UA president Stuart Bell state on Monday morning.

“Our battle is that the virus, and there’s a difference, people.

What we have to do is identify where can the virus thrive

and where does the virus spread and how do we work with our students,

together with our faculty, and with our team to make sure we minimize those places,

those episodes.

It’s not student behavior, OK.

It is how can we have protocols that we create it to where our students can be prosperous,

and we can minimize the effect of the virus.”

The amounts are demanding, but the schools were prepare for students and employees to get sick.

Along with sharing details about evaluation results,

the UA dashboard also reveals the occupancy of the isolation spaces that each campus set up before classes began.

As of this Tuesday morning, 19.78percent of the area in the Tuscaloosa campus is occupied,

Huntsville is at 15.4% occupancy, and UAB had to put anyone into isolation.

President Bell states there is”no single response” as it comes to a possible

“breaking point” that will cause the school to shut everything down and send everyone home.

Still, it certainly isn’t the sole one, since UNC-Chapel Hill already scrapped

its aims to hold in-person classes after more than 100 students tested positive in a week.

Akanksha Ranjan

