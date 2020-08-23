Undercover Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, When It’s Going To Hit Netflix’s Screens?

- Advertisement -

Netflix has been putting all their effort into attracting world-class content in its streaming apparatus, including bringing articles from all around the planet. Netflix continues to be coming up with a lot of Turkish, African, and Dutch dramas and providing them all the recognition that they truly deserve.

Thus, let us talk about one such series named Undercover that’s been given a shot at Netflix.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR UNDERCOVER SEASON 2

Season one of Undercover was enjoyed by all and has been renewed for a season two, and it had been declared back in 2019 the series will return using its season 2 in 2020.

We do have an official launch date for Undercover year 2, it is going to get a September 6, 2020 release, and we can not wait to see what happens next in the show.

CAST FOR UNDERCOVER SEASON 2

Tom Waes as Bob Lemmens

Anna Drijver as Kim De Rooij

Frank Lammers as Ferry Bouman

Elise Schaap as Danielle Bouman

Raymond Thiry as John Zwart

Robbie Cleiren as Marc Gevers

Manou Kersting as Nick Janssens

Katrien De Ruysscher as Liesbeth Mertens

Huub Smit as Dennis de Vries

Lieke van den Broek as Sonja van Kamp

Sara De Bosschere as Lena Vandekerckhove

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR UNDERCOVER SEASON 2

The show revolves around the lives of two agents who pose as lovers to shoot over a drug mafia, and the series is filled with spins and action, which we can’t miss.

Season two is anticipated to include ten episodes in total. The series revolves around real-life events and testimonies of real people that make it 10 times more exciting, which is all for now. We’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Undercover year 2 until then continue reading!