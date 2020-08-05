Two Weeks After Avatar 2 Was Delayed To 2022, Producer Jon Landau Has Shared A New Peek At The Underwater

- Advertisement -

Two weeks after Avatar 2 was postponed to 2022, producer Jon Landau has shared a fresh peek at the submerged vehicle.

Producer Jon Landau revealed avatar two ‘s newest underwater vehicle. Even though James Cameron’s Avatar came out back in 2009, its sequels have been slow to arrive. Cameron has spent the technology required to produce the essential CGI, in addition to decades focused on developing the overarching story. The Avatar sequels confronted many flaws, but things finally seemed to get on course when Disney scheduled Avatar 2 for December 2021. However, two weeks ago, the epic was postponed again into 2022 due to this coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted physical creation earlier this season. This now means the last film in the franchise, Avatar 5, won’t be released until 2028.

For now, work on the Avatar sequels proceeds on. Filming managed to resume in June, and Cameron thus far appears happy with the progress being made, as he recently admitted he is in awe of Avatar two looks. Avatar 2 is said to devote a significant quantity of time in Pandora’s oceans, so new underwater tech was developed for the movie. While swimming tanks, in addition to the precautions taken to make sure studio lights do not distort the underwater shots, fans have been granted sneak peeks. They can get their first look at a new underwater vehicle from the movie.

Landau shared the new images on social networking, introducing fans to the Crabsuit. The manufacturer described the Crabsuit as”human-driven multifunction submersible.” This is among the many Resources Development Administration (RDA) vehicles found inside the Avatar sequels, and it looks suited to both sea and land. Check it out down below.

Depending on the knowledge that the Crabsuit is for individual use, it sounds like the Na’vi won’t be the only ones traveling to Pandora’s oceans’ depths. Specific plot details for the Avatar sequels are still being kept under wraps, but Landau did confirm Avatar 2 will watch Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) with a household, which at some point they’ll need to leave their home. As people were the villains in the initial Avatar, perhaps more have arrived on Pandora to find its sources and disrupt the Na’ vi’s way of life.

Much like the first installation, Avatar two is expected to incorporate some awe-inspiring visuals, and this new vehicle is just the tip of the iceberg. While the excess delay is unsatisfactory, it’ll at least give Cameron and his staff time to really perfect the underwater CGI and make certain Avatar two is as radical as the initial movie. Expect more behind the scenes images to be shown in the lead-up into Avatar two ‘s long-awaited arrival.