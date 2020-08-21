Truth Seekers Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Needed To Know!

- Advertisement -

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are teaming up for a brand new Amazon Prime series, with all the Shaun of those Dead/Hot Fuzz actors equally co-writing (with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz) and starring at a narrative of paranormal investigators known as Truth Seekers.

“It’s been nothing but a joyride in viewing this crazy tale of paranormal conspiracy unfolds in all its understated brilliance,” Frost said of this partnership with Amazon Prime – but what do we expect from the new show? Who stars inside it, and what type of monsters will Pegg and Frost face?

When are Truth Seekers coming out?

Amazon has yet to announce an official release date for Truth Seekers, just noting the sci-fi/fantasy/horror humour will release” after this season” in their stage.

In an educated guess, we would presume that the series would release at fall 2020, but we will keep you posted with further upgrades.

Truth Seekers will be eight episodes, with each entry directed by the incorrect Mans’ Jim Field Smith.

Can there be a Truth Seekers trailer?

Total of creatures, dark magic and speak of a parallel world, the teaser’s tagline -“the fact is way out there”-seems sure to guarantee some genuinely weird and terrific episodes moving forward.

Truth Seekers Cast Amazon.

Nick Frost directs the series since Gus, called a lonely guy who works at”the most boring job that you may have” – installing broadband. But he utilizes he investigates this job for a cover for his true passion, which has phenomena for an online audience.

Simon Pegg stars as Gus’ boss Dave, the mind of the firm who might possess some motives.

The series stars Malcolm McDowell as both Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, Susie Wokoma as Helen, Samson Kayo as Elton and the Julian Barratt as Dr Peter Toynbee of The Mighty Boosh.