True Wireless 2 ;Sennheiser Momentum

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Great-sounding and noise-canceling

sometimes find them a touch uncomfortable, but their high price stops them from beating the Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless. Wireless…

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 6g | Frequency response: 5 – 21,000Hz | Drivers: 7mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 7 hours | Battery life (charging case): 28 hours | Wireless range: 30ft | NFC: Yes

The sound quality, battery life, and style of the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 are genuinely brilliant . they are an excellent alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM3.particularly if you favor a more flashy design to adorn your ears.

With such a huge amount of choice, it can be difficult to find the best wireless earbuds for you. That’s why this guide includes the best wireless earbuds for every budget, every situation, and in every form factor. First up – the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today.

One of the first mainstream,

and therefore super popular, pairs of true wireless earbuds were the Apple AirPods. But now there are far better options out there, including the AirPods Pro. So, before you buy a pair of old-school ‘Pods, check out our selection of the best true wireless earbuds and AirPods-alternatives you can buy in 2020.