You’re welcome, America. Yesterday, put Dreamworks and Netflix’s feet to the fireplace, requesting…nay, demanding that their animated journey story Tales of Arcadia not finish with the third installment, Wizards.

Dreamworks and Netflix introduced right this moment that the Tales of Arcadia saga is getting a grand film finale. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is about to premiere someday in 2021.

“Workforce Trollhunters dedicated, a couple of decades in the past, to try to push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV. We outlined an enormous trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we all the time hoped may culminate with an enormous ‘all-stars reunion,’” creator and govt producer Guillermo del Toro mentioned in a press release. “DreamWorks Animation and Netflix each shared the very bold notion of doing the three sequence, interwoven after which ending off with a much bigger, epic-sized function movie to high all of it off.”

Oscar-winning movie director Guillermo del Toro created Tales of Arcadia for Netflix and served as a govt producer. By way of three distinct tv sequence – Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards, Tales of Arcadia tells the tales of a seemingly odd city Arcadia that’s in actuality the nexus for a lot of otherworldly creatures. The primary installment dealt within the fantasy realm with trolls. 3Below released some aliens into the universe. Wizards, released on Aug. 7, follow trendy wizards on a time-traveling journey again to Camelot.