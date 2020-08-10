Home Hollywood Transformers 7 : When is the Franchise Returning to the Theatres with...
Transformers 7 : When is the Franchise Returning to the Theatres with Sequel?

By- Anand mohan
The Transformers series consists of six films as of today. The Transformers movies are known for their high octane action sequences, colorful Visual Effects, and even more.

The first movie of the Transformers franchise launched in 2007. The first Transformers received very good reviews and has been a box-office achievement. But all these films were hugely successful at the worldwide box-office. On the other hand, the fanbase of the Transformers franchise started diminishing after every passing film. Transformers: The Dark Knight was a box-office failure and obtained exceptionally negative reviews.

However, Bumblebee was an unexpected blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. It received highly favorable reviews. Bumblebee was praised because of its comedy, action scenes, along with the storyline.

Transformers 7 Upgrades:

Following the launch of Transformers: The Last Knight, its sequel was scheduled for release in 2019.

After Transformers: The Last Knight, the franchise introduced its very first spin-off movie with Bumblebee in 2018. Bumblebee was very much unique than the remaining transformers movie and it attained huge success. This was the first movie in the Transformers show that received favorable reviews from critics as well as the crowd.

Transformers: The Last Knight’s disappointment and Bumblebee’s sudden success made the manufacturers of the upcoming Transformers film make a few changes.

The next Transformers film will be releasing on 24th June 2022. On the other hand, the manufacturers still haven’t announced anything about the movie Apparently, two to three films are being developed from the Transformers series.

One of them includes the sequel into Bumblebee. Following the achievement of Bumblebee, the makers were keen on making a sequel to the film. If a sequel into Bumblebee, it’ll some of the cast from the first film. The plot will explore the further adventures of Bumblebee!

Another Transformers movie will be the adaptation of Transformers: Beast Wars. The makers were impressed with Bumblebee. As most of us know, Bumblebee was quite different from all of the Transformers films. So, the makers want to provide a Bumblebee like treatment to the forthcoming Transformers movie.

If a sequel to Transformers: The Last Knight is made, it will not be the continuation of Transformers: The Last Knight. It’ll be set years after the events of Transformers: The Last Knight and many new characters will also be introduced.

Nothing is confirmed as of today. Since the release of another Transformers movie is 24th June 2022, we might acquire official updates about the film at the end of 2020.

