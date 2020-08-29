Home TV Series Amazon Prime Tough Times For Aircraft Manufacturing Giants Airbus
Tough Times For Aircraft Manufacturing Giants Airbus

By- Shankar
Tough Times For Aircraft Manufacturing Giants Airbus And Boeing

Tough Times For Aircraft As airlines struggle through the covid crisis, the aircraft manufacturing sector inevitably takes a hit. The two giants, Airbus and Boeing, are not immune, nor are other manufacturers or the extensive supply chain. Massive job losses and layoffs have already been announced, sadly more can be expected. Order cancellations are coming in, and groups such as Europe’s Lufthansa and IAG are shrinking and negotiating significant order deferrals.

Airbus and Boeing aircraft at Paris Air show
Own problems
Even before the covid crisis, both Airbus and Boeing had challenges on their respective plates. Airbus was coming out the other side of a record £3 billion ($3.9 billion) corruption fine, while Boeing was continuing to wrestle with the 737 Max’s grounding and its efforts to restore the aircraft to airworthiness.

Both manufacturers had already cut back production rates on several models due to slowing demand.

On the one hand, both manufacturers go into this crisis with solid order books, stretching several years ahead, at least for their narrow-bodied products, Airbus’s A320 family, and in Boeing’s case, the 737 Max.
There have already been of the aircraft in the last quarter of the year but has several hundred planes manufactured but not yet delivered, or grounded with their airline customers worldwide.

It was already in numerous compensation negotiations with customers due to late deliveries. Ironically, many airlines are now seeking to continue delaying delivery, even if the plan is recertified to fly again, in the light of the covid demand shock. For the Max lease companies, providers of a large share of global airline fleet capacity, have also made several cancellations.

There may be a pause running into years before deliveries pick up, and new orders start to flow.

Airlines, especially in the US, have retired many older narrowbodies early, due to the crisis, so there will be potential replacement demand. Still, airlines have neither the cash nor the need for these neither now, nor for the foreseeable future.

Another key strength of the 737 Max and particularly for Airbus’s A321 LR and XLR models, is their long haul capability. In my view, those airlines that operate in long haul markets and which come out of the crisis intact will be much more and faced with lower demand, will want to put smaller, more efficient aircraft on many routes. There will be no appetite for more massive with higher operating costs and many more seats to fill. It may be a painful wait, but these aircraft have a likely bright sales future.

Shankar

