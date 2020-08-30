Home Hollywood Top Gun 2 Theory: Glen Powell’s Character Is Iceman’s Son
Top Gun 2 Theory: Glen Powell's Character Is Iceman's Son

By- Naveen Yadav
Glen Powell’s mysterious Best Gun: Maverick Personality May Be the son of Val Kilmer’s Tom”Iceman” Kazanksy. Called Hangman, the character is one of the newest pilot Trainers who will enter TOPGUN academy from the much-anticipated Top Gun sequel. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film will reunite lovers with Pete”Maverick” Mitchell, who is now a Naval captain and teacher at the famous flying school.

Plot particulars for Top Gun: Maverick continues to be tightly under wraps, however, there are two obvious plotlines that the sequel will probably handle. Primarily, it’ll research Maverick’s failure to move up the Naval positions despite being a terrific pilot. This was a focal point in the trailers along with his unnamed superior played by Ed Harris queries why he is not able to secure marketing, resulting in him being stuck as a captain if a pilot his caliber should be at least an admiral by now. Second, the introduction of Bradley”Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller) effectively brings the death of Nick”Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) at Top Gun at the forefront of the movie’s story. Despite his dad’s intimate connection with Maverick, Rooster is not too fond of his TOPGUN instructor, and chances are that it’s something to do with the coaching accident that claimed his dad’s life over 34 years back.

The above plotlines may not be the only significant story that Top Gun: Maverick will tackle. Another burgeoning mystery revolves around Powell’s character who has been quite prominent in the trailers. This suggests he’s quite significant to the upcoming blockbuster. While a fantastic chance of keeping it below the lid is because Hangman is the key son of Maverick, also, there are some indications he might be Iceman’s kid.

