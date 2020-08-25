Home TV Series Netflix Titans Season 3 Will See Jason Todd, The New Robin, Transform Into...
Titans Season 3 Will See Jason Todd, The New Robin, Transform Into The Red Hood

By- Santosh Yadav
Titans Season 3 will watch Curran Walters’s Jason Todd evolve in the next Robin to become Red Hood, but the show is taking liberties with his origin story. Among the big announcements to emerge from DC FanDome was that the reveal that Jason would become an antagonist for his former allies at another season of Titans, with the showrunner describing the character’s development as coming from a place of obsession. Jason became a regular character in season 2 when he joined the Titans 2.0. Since the Robin struggled to recognize the first Boy Wonder, however, Jason and Dick Grayson were disagreeing.

This is going to be the first time Red Hood has ever been adapted for live-action because the anti-hero has only appeared in jobs like Batman: Under the Red Hood and Batman: Arkham Knight. The character is really a fan-favorite from within the Bat-Family, and Titans are the most suitable series to introduce Jason’s second individuality on-screen. Despite being fresh from the Robin mantle, the adaptation is currently choosing to speed up Jason’s character arc from the comics following Dick. As exciting as this storyline is, the statement came.

Jason is known for being the Robin, which was murdered at the notorious 1988 story A Death in the Family. The character’s death resulted from a poll inviting readers to decide whether he’d live or die. The Joker beating Jason was seen by the resulting story with a crowbar, which became one of the crucial moments in the Batman mythology. Jason was reintroduced from the 2005 series Batman: Under the Hood by Judd Winick; in Winick’s story, Jason’s experience dying and being resurrected leads to him take the Red Hood mantle. Jason taking that name’s importance, is this alias used to belong to The Joker before he dropped into substances and changed Clown Prince of Crime.

Per the showrunner’s announcement, Titans season 3 won’t see Jason being murdered by The Joker. This suggests that without inducing the events that allowed his comic book counterpart to become one of DC’s strongest characters, Jason will embrace the new character. It’d be a much bigger mistake if Jason’s death and resurrection do occur but occur off-screen. According to what was mentioned during the panel, it appears that Titans is not establishing the Death in the Family arc that could see Jason be killed by The Joker and then be restored. Likely, the Red Hood development will be an expansion of this season two storyline that saw Jason being traumatized by his near-death encounter with Deathstroke.

It also feels odd how quickly Titans is progressing Jason to turn into Red Hood since he has just been Robin for barely two seasons. Normally Jason is a bit older than starting out as a teenager when he takes on the Red Hood title rather. Even though DC TV and film adaptations have taken liberties with personalities they bring in is on a scale. As brutal as Jason’s death was in the comics, that brutality is the important element that motivates him to become the iconic Red Hood. With Titans season 3 not debuting until 2021, lovers have a while waiting before finding how Crimson Hood fits this world.

