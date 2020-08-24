Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

The Titans are likely to have their work cut out in Titans Season 3, with recognizable villains emerging, along with a new hazard in their horizon, as shown at DC fandom.

Executive producer Greg Walker shared plans for Titans Season 3 throughout the panel discussion–information so refreshing that even the cast was shocked.

We already know that Barbara Gordon will appear in another installment of the show. Now we understand that Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, will probably be one of the year’s villains.

Excitingly for lovers, Curran Walters’ Jason Todd is set to become his anti-hero alter-ego, Red Hood. Walters has been keen on portraying Red Hood for a little while, and it seems like he is finally getting to portray the version of the character fans know really well.

Titans Season 3: What We Know So Far

Walker and the throw shared very few information about the true story, but according to the DC FanDome press release, the Titans staff will soon be heading to Gotham City at Titans Season 3. That hideout had been jeopardized, although they had spent the majority of the season in San Francisco at Titans Tower.

Why Scarecrow — an old nemesis of Robin and Batman — will play a major part in the 24, the transfer to Gotham explains. According to the press release, Scarecrow is already an inmate at Arkham Asylum but is still a consultant for the Gotham City Police.

Damaris Lewis’ Blackfire will be a villain on Titans Season 3, but apparently not for long. Walker revealed that partway through the season, Blackfire will have resolved her problems with her sister, Starfire (Anna Diop), and may even have a room in Wayne Manor.

The presence in the show of barbara Gordon also becomes evident on account of the shift in place. According to the release, Gordon will have taken over Commissioner’s mantle from her father. Fans can expect to see some strain between the Titans and Gordon, although her friendship with Dick Grayson will also be explored.

Red Hood’s appearance was teased since the next season, so Titans Season 3 is going to be a bit of a payoff for lovers.

When Jason Todd — who’d survived an attack but been murdered by his spouse, Ravager left the Titans for parts, unknown walker referred to the finale of season two.

This act will lead to him getting Red Hood, clarified Walker in the panel, and the Titans can expect to face off against their teammate.

Filming on Titans Season 3 was stopped because of this pandemic, but the writing team has a clear vision of where they wish to choose the story. Fans will wait with bated breath for the following season’s release.