Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Season 3

By- Santosh Yadav
After the DC Universe streaming agency started in 2018, it hit the floor running with Titans, the platform’s take on the Teen Titans. Late Last year, the finale of Season 2 abandoned fans, but the condition of the entire world — and DC Universe — could change the show, though the show was revived for a third season.

With little known about where the next excursion will take the titular superhero group, let’s look at what we know about Titans Season 3 so far.

DC Titans Season 3 – Release Date

As per the official statement, Titans Season 3 is definitely occurring. Even though an official release date is to be announced, it is said that new Titans episodes can be anticipated in autumn 2020. But with no additional details available as of today, it remains to be seen if it’ll adhere to this amidst the crisis or will be changed.

DC Titans Season 3- Cast Details

The majority of the cast from the first two seasons will most likely return for Titans Season 3. This will include —

  • Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson
  • Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth
  • Anna Diop as Kory Anders/ Starfire
  • Curran Walters as Jason Todd/ Robin
  • Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan
  • Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/ Dove
  • Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/ Hawk
  • Joshua Orpin as Subject 13/ Conner
  • Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson
  • Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/ Wonder Girl
DC Titans Season 3 – Expected Plot

Titans Season 2 finale wrapped up the majority of its storyline. We found that Deathstroke was defeated and Cadmus Labs’ machinations were stopped. The Titans were eventually United as a team, and also the brainwashed allies were given back the control of their own minds.

Additionally, Kory was seen as split between helping the Titans and coping with her own issues. We could expect her to escalate from all this.

Blackfire was shown to be back on Earth, so we can expect her to become the Big Bad in season 3.

