Tipped workers of color face dangerous decisions.

The return to work also brings more significant health risks for Black workers.

Women earn nearly $5 an hour less than white men, according to national surveys of tipped workers, and close to $8 an hour less in New York Tipped workers.

Workers are returning to an industry where tips are down by half. Many of the restaurant workers are working fewer shifts for less money but are encountering more hostile customers. Diners upset over requirements to wear masks, and maintain social distancing.

The report backs up One Fair Wage’s argument for replacing tips with a more livable wage, urged Jayaraman.

The customers just aren’t there, he said. as many of the city’s wealthier residents fled the city early on in the pandemic.

Varnado, who also volunteers with One Fair Wage, worries that restaurants are relying too heavily on workers to keep diners safe by requiring them to carry out too many extra sanitation measures.

The return to work also brings most health risks for Black workers.it’s one that doesn’t offer much financial reward.