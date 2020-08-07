- Advertisement -

Tik-Tok Ban in the US — Trump States

The president has threatened to prohibit Tik-Tok in the united states, due to national security issues.

Now organization are in talks to sell its American business to Microsoft.

Tik-Tok is threatening legal action against the US

After Donald Trump ordered firms to stop doing business with the Chinese app within 45 days.

The company said it had been “shocked” with an executive order in the US President outlining the ban.

TikTok stated it would “pursue all remedies available ” to” make sure the rule of law isn’t discarded”.

WeChat statement on Tik-Tok Ban

Mr Trump issued a similar order against China’s WeChat in a significant escalation in Washington’s stand-off with Beijing.

WeChat’s owner, Tencent, said:”We’re reviewing the executive order to get a complete understanding.”

As well as WeChat, Tencent can be a leading gaming company and its investments include a 40% stake in Epic Games – the firm behind the hugely popular Fortnite video game.

The Trump administration asserts the Chinese government has access to user information accumulated by TikTok, which the firm has denied.

ByteDance -Owner of TikTok

TikTok, which is possessed by China’s ByteDance

Stated it had tried to participate with the US authorities for nearly a year”in good faith”.

But it said:”That which we encountered was that the administration paid no more attention to facts,

dictated terms of an agreement without going through conventional legal

processes, and attempted to insert itself into discussions between private companies.”

The executive orders against the short-video sharing platform and the messaging service

WeChat would be the latest steps in an increasingly comprehensive Trump management effort against China.

Washington Action

On Thursday, Washington announced recommendations that Chinese companies listed on

US stock markets should be delisted unless they supplied regulators with access for their audited accounts.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday accused

the US of using national security as a pay to exert hegemony.

What did Donald Trump state?

In both executive orders, Mr Trump says that the spread in the US

of cellular programs developed and owned by Chinese companies”undermine the national security,

foreign policy, and economy of the United States”.

The US government says TikTok and WeChat”capture

vast swaths of information from its customers , This information collection threatens to permit

the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ private and proprietary information.”

The executive order also asserts both apps collect data on Chinese nationals visiting the US, enabling Beijing”to keep tabs” on them.

TikTok data collection – A Spy on US :Tik-Tok Ban

Mr Trump’s executive order also states TikTok’s data collection

will enable China to monitor US government workers and gather personal information for blackmail,

or to carry out corporate espionage.He notes reports indicate TikTok censors content deemed politically sensitive,

Protests in Hong Kong and China’s treatment of the Uighurs, a Muslim minority.

The orders have been issued under legal

authority from the National Emergencies Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

What exactly does TikTok say?

In its most powerful response so far into the US authorities

TikTok claims the executive order that’s been issued relies on”unnamed reports with no citations”.

We have made clear that TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government.

“We even expressed our readiness to pursue a full sale of their US business to an American firm.”

Mr Trump said this week he would encourage the sale to Microsoft as long as the US government received a “substantial portion” of the selling price.

Tik-Tok said the new executive order”risks undermining

international companies’ trust in the United States’ commitment to the principle of law”,

including it sets”a dangerous precedent

to the concept of free expression and open markets”.

“We will pursue all remedies available to us to ensure that the principle of law isn’t discarded and that our organization and our clients are treatedfairly – if not from the administration, then by the US courts,” it stated.

What is the background?

The US authorities took action this past year against two

Chinese communications firms, Huawei and ZTE, including locking them out of government contracts.

Most recently, he has blamed the nation for the globalcoronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the US economy.

Many of the biggest US platforms – Google, Twitter and Facebook – are banned inside China.

TikTok – that has up to 80 million active monthly users in the US –

has exploded in popularity lately, mostly with individuals under 20.

The program is reported to have approximately 800 million active monthly customers,

with its biggest markets, have grown in the united states and India.

India ==> Already banes TikTok, in addition to other Chinese programs.

Australia ==> Also prohibited Huawei and ZTE, is also contemplating banning TikTok.