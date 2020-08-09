- Advertisement -

A tick-borne illness is rearing its head in China after first being discovered nearly a decade ago.

The virus causes cough and fever, and can be deadly sometimes.

It’s possible the virus may be transmitted between humans, though such scenarios would be rare, health officials say.

At least 60 individuals have been infected up to now, and seven have died.

Coronavirus wasn’t bad enough, so now there’s a new virus outbreak in China

While the world is still reeling from the book coronavirus pandemic.Tick-borne illness

A previously-known virus has popped up again in China and has already claimed at least seven lives and infected heaps of other people.

Chinese state media reports that the virus arises in ticks, and that being bitten from the very small bugs would be the principal route of transmission.

But, researchers from China say that it might be possible to disperse the viral infection from person to person under certain conditions.

The virus could be passed through blood or mucous, health experts say, but ticks continue to be the most significant danger.

The virus, which has been slowly spreading throughout the first half of the year, is referred to as the SFTS Virus.

Not a Brand New Virus, it’s a comeback

It’s not a new virus, and researchers first detected

and recognized it almost a decade back.

Still, an outbreak of the virus isn’t to be dismissed, as it’s proven to cause significant health problems and can be lethal.

The virus is most prevalent in East China, in which at least 60 individuals have been infected.

Deaths Because of This Virus

This virus has also claimed resides.

Symptoms include fever and coughing, which are very non-specific

and could suggest that more individuals are infected and simply don’t understand it yet.

This Virus transmits in your system to your system.

Transmission of the virus between humans is considered possible

but it will probably be under limited conditions.Tick-borne illness

Health officials in the region say there is little possibility that this virus

could become an epidemic or pandemic due to its origins and that ticks are the principal route of transmission.

Transmission of virus,Tick-borne illness

Ticks are a standard route of transmission for various illnesses all around the world.

They dig in and feed on blood, making them the ideal carriers for disease.

In the United States, those traveling on foot through wooded areas or

camping are usually told to check their pets for ticks frequently.

In any case, unless you’re considering venturing to an area of China where ticks are present

there is very little chance you’re likely to run into the SFTS Virus at all,

but it doesn’t mean that you should not take action to protect yourself from ticks regardless of where you reside.