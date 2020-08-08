Home Corona Tick-borne illness is rearing its head at China
Tick-borne illness is rearing its head at China

By- Nitu Jha
Tick-borne illness is rearing its head at China after first being detected nearly a decade past.

Tick-borne illness

The virus causes fever and cough and may be fatal sometimes.
It’s possible the virus may be transmitted between humans.

though such scenarios would be rare, health officials say.

At least 60 people have been infected up to now, and seven have died.

While the world is still reeling from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

that a previously-known virus has arisen again in China.

and has claimed at least seven lives and infected heaps of others.

Chinese state media reports that the virus originates in ticks.

and that being bitten from the very small bugs would be the principal route of transmission.

But, researchers from China state it may be possible to disperse the viral infection from person to person under certain circumstances.

The virus could be passed through either blood or mucous, health experts say.

but ticks are still the most critical danger.

first half of the year

The virus, which was slowly spreading throughout the first half of the year.

is known as the SFTS Virus. It’s not a new virus.

and researchers detected and identified it nearly a decade ago.

Still, an outbreak of this virus isn’t to be dismissed.

as it has proven to cause significant health issues and may be deadly.

Symptoms include fever and coughing, which are very non-specific.

and may suggest that more individuals are infected and don’t understand it yet.

Transmission of the virus between people is deemed possible.

but it will probably be under limited conditions.

Health officials in the area say there’s very little chance that this virus may develop into an epidemic or pandemic.

principal route of transmission

as a result of its roots and that ticks are the principal route of transmission.

Ticks are a standard path of transmission for a variety of illnesses all around the world.

They dig in and feed on blood, making them the ideal carriers for illness.

In the United States, those traveling through mountainous regions or camping are usually told to test themselves and their pets for ticks often.

The main threat of ticks from the United States and many other regions is Lyme disease characterized by fever, headache, exhaustion.

and sometimes a bright red rash on the skin.

even although this isn’t always present.

In any case, unless you are considering venturing to an area of China where ticks are present.

there is very little chance you are going to run in the SFTS Virus in any way.

but that does not mean you should not take action to protect yourself from ticks no matter where you reside.

Nitu Jha

