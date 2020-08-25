- Advertisement -

Though the daily number of new cases in many areas has plateaued, specialists warn that we may see a spike in new infections after fall occurs.

An infectious disease specialist lately listed out five activities to prevent until we can find the coronavirus under control.

Though the U.S. is still struggling to keep the coronavirus at bay,

individuals in Wuhan, China, and at other former COVID-19 hotspots throughout the world have already

begun to go back to a life of normalcy. Although the coronavirus from the U.S.

is not spiking to the exact same amount it was back in June and July,

the amount of new coronavirus cases isn’t subsiding either.

There is also a real fear that we may observe a jump in new cases today that schools are opening back up through the nation.

You look at our numbers now,” Fauci said,”

we're right in the middle of the initial wave here.

We’re using a surging of cases–the last ones with 50-60,000 daily with 1,000 deaths per day. We’ve got to get those numbers down.

And when we don’t get down them, then we are going to have a really terrible situation in the fall.

Because as you get indoors and you receive the complication of influenza, that is something we’re going to need to manage.”

So how can we get the number of new coronavirus cases to shrink?

The annoying thing is that doing this would seemingly be easy if people adhered to basic security guidelines such as social bookmarking, mask-wearing, and regular hand washing.

Additionally, there are certain activities that people are well-advised to prevent entirely, a listing that includes visiting pubs and restaurants that are crowded.

And while a lot of the list looks clear, a glance in the information shows that a few people need constant reminders to practice caution.

Cruises

Large indoor gatherings

dinner at a friend’s home

Theatres

Public transport

To points 3 and 2, studies have shown that indoor parties —

even small events like dinner parties and birthday parties with relatives –

have been in charge of several spreading occasions.

This is mostly because people at indoor parties are less inclined to wear masks

and aren’t likely to adhere to social bookmarking procedures.

Incidentally, Dr Fauci a few weeks ago released a similar list of activities he’d suggest

that the public not partake in,

a list that includes, frequenting pubs and restaurants, air travel,

visiting the health club, and sharing food.