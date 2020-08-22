Thor 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it, there are some big upgrades on the Thor: Love and Thunder front. Over the past couple of times, Thor 4 director Taika Waititi and star Natalie Portman have shared some insights on where matters stand with the script and if filming is expected to begin. In a year starved of both Marvel films and teases in the sets of forthcoming Phase Four names, these Thor 4 upgrades are much-needed.

The first update comes courtesy of Portman, who revealed Thor 4 is a place to start filming at the beginning of 2021. Portman shared with the upgrade while conversing with Serena Williams through an Instagram Live chat for Williams’ Serena clothing manufacturer over the weekend. At one point in the brief dialogue, Portman commented, “We are shooting in Australia at the beginning of next year”

The update comes from Waititi, who opened about where he had been on the front. Discussing with BBC News, Waititi said, “I think that it’s going great. We have been writing the script off and on for more than a year and…, this week, doing another pass on it” and went on to mention the script for Thor 4 is”so insane” and”also very romantic,” enlarging on the love note by explaining: “I want to create something I’ve never completed or not cared for. I’d like to strike something like this.”

It has been a year because Thor: Love and Thunder was formally announced at Comic-Con 2019. At the moment, we learned Portman will be returning to the MCU because Jane Foster and, even better, would likely be talking about the Thor mantle. Additionally, Thor faves Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will be back as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively. Meanwhile, Collider affirmed the news back in March which Christian Bale will play with the Thor: Love and Thunder villain. Who that villain is, we don’t know!