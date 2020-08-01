This is probably the best news amid the coronavirus pandemic

- Advertisement -

At least three vaccine attempts have reached Phase 3 clinical trials in America and Europe. Which is the final stage of human testing for new medications.

This would allow officials in control of local COVID-19 management policies to initiate immunization protocols,

together with high-risk people likely to be the first to receive vaccines.

Healthcare workers and other frontline personnel who can be exposed to the virus,in addition to older people who are very likely to develop complications following disease,could be among the first to inoculate with the final versions of vaccines.

The public would then follow, with Dr Anthony Fauci having hinted in a timeline a couple of days back.

Wider-reaching vaccine programs could start in the united states sometime in early 2021.

However, those calculations are all predicated on the assumption that the vaccines which attained Phase 3 will confirm previous results in this essential testing stage.

The drugs will need to prove they can stop new coronavirus infections. And that they are still safe to use prior to the FDA and other regulators approve them.

This brings us into the best coronavirus news we have heard so far. Fauci has always been”cautiously optimistic”

about vaccine efficacy in his remarks.Warning that there’s no guarantee the drugs will do the job.

A couple of days ago, he said he expected that the Moderna vaccine could get an efficiency of at least 60%.

“We would love to see it much greater. However, 60 percent is the standard which you do for the cutoff. That is not uncommon,” he said.

A 60% efficacy means the vaccine could lower a person’s risk of contracting the disease by 60%.

However, the primary adviser to Operation Warp Speed is a lot more optimistic than Fauci.

Slaoui stated coronavirus vaccines could have efficacy rates”in the 90 percent” range, without singling out any of those experimental drugs that are in testing.

“I think it’s going to be a very effective vaccine. That is my prediction,” the exec said.

“My personal opinion based on my expertise along with the biology of this virus, I think this vaccine will be extremely efficient. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s at the 90% [range]”.