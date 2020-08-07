Home In News There Are Plenty Of N95 Masks For Sale Online Nowadays
There Are Plenty Of N95 Masks For Sale Online Nowadays

By- Akanksha Ranjan
There are plenty of N95 masks for sale online nowadays, but you will need to be careful since there are loads of sellers out there using

There are plenty of N95 masks

fake NIOSH-approved N95 masks which don’t protect you in the novel coronavirus in any way.

The CDC has released a long list of counterfeit N95 face masks that you should avoid when approved distributors aren’t selling them.

All you have to do is take one look at this insane chart to view how abysmal the US response was to the publication coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 remains spreading rapidly in many US states thanks to factors including lockdown exhaustion,

irresponsibility, and also a mind-boggling lack of leadership in Washington.

Regrettably, there’s absolutely no sign whatsoever that things are going to improve anytime soon.

If you would like to be safe and protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus,

you will need to be extra careful for the near future.

For one thing, you need to always practice social distancing

and wash your hands with soap or hand sanitizer every time you touch a surface or object outside your home.

Purell hand sanitizer is back in stock at Amazon and available for anybody to purchase —

it’s even under $1 percent for the first time in a longlong moment.

Suppose you do not want to purchase in bulk.

If that’s the scenario, you may get MedEx hand sanitizer with the exact same formula for a fraction of the cost,

and SupplyAID 80% alcohol hand sanitizer that is even stronger than Purell is also available.

Hand sanitizer is simply part of the solution.

Face masks are even more critical.

Doctors say we’ll have to keep wearing face masks anytime we leave our houses for at least another year,

and that’s probably a conservative estimate. There is not any coronavirus miracle cure coming anytime soon,

and it’ll be a long time after coronavirus vaccines are eventually approved until sufficient people are eventually inoculated.

If you require essential protection while doing things such as walking outside or going grocery shopping,

standard 3-layer masks such as Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are all beautiful.

They only charge $0.50 per year, so there’s no excuse to be without one.

You can also get even better protection from MagiCare KN95 to face masks,

which are available right now for only $0.95 per ounce, or from SupplyAID KN95 face masks that come in stock today at Amazon.

For higher-risk situations such as riding public transport, flying,

visiting a doctor’s office, or performing pretty much anything involving close quarters with other people in enclosed spaces, you need a better face mask.

Unfortunately, criminals are using this situation and selling counterfeit N95 face masks

as well as all sorts of other face protection that’s supposed to be professional-grade or medical-grade.

The CDC recently released a page on its site that is full of imitation and counterfeit facial masks.

Prior to going on eBay or Craigs List and pay astronomical prices for N95 masks, do yourself a favour and look over that page.

Even if sellers claim their masks are NIOSH-approve and even if the masks seem to have the proper information published on them,

do yourself a favour and look on this list first.

N95 masks are suppose to filter at least 95 percent of microscopic particles and P100 or N100 masks filter at least 99.97percent of tiny airborne particles,

but a number of these fake face masks don’t even filter 20 percent of these particles!

Do not worry, we’ve got you cover.

Below, you will get a bunch of useful alternatives which are available right now on Amazon,

like 3M particulate respirators and NIOSH-approved P100 filters, Honeywell face masks,

and even 3M N95 masks and 3M N100 masks (do not neglect to cover the valve if you’d like to be really careful for individuals around you).

Be aware that these are in high demand,

so that they sell out frequently but keep checking back because new stock was coming in every day or two lately.

Akanksha Ranjan

In News
The Birds Of...
