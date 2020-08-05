- Advertisement -

There are many, many improbable things around The Kissing Booth 2, such as the simple fact that I loved it. These fictional adolescents got me rooting for their happiness, although I am significantly nearer to my own 30th birthday than to my last all-school assembly.

Still, as I was gasping at the plot spins in the sequel to Netflix’s 2018 struck, most of which are driven by these two classic life bugs –you know, intercom systems and too many sexy boys being in love with you–just one strange edit shot me out.

Even if we take the favorite teen rom-com delusion that high schools are populated by people who look like 24-year-old versions who live in mansions and never have assignments, the Kissing Booth movies take augmented reality to its furthest extreme.

Here is where The Kissing Booth 2 crosses the line: Toward the center of the film, Elle (Joey King) and Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) are practicing Dance, Dance, Revolution for hours. They need to! (Elle’s competing at a DDR tournament to win cash for school.) They take a rest and move on a Ferris wheel, in which they have an exchange about the competing values of happiness and success.

(Side note: At this stage, I thought I was in one of the final scenes of the movie, but it was there was an hour and seven minutes left to go. The Kissing Booth two is, strangely, 132 minutes long, the same length as The Departed and Fight Club.)

The few adjourn under a complete moon, naturally. Marco is currently holding an acoustic guitar that the magnitude of a toddler on his lap through the duration of the dialogue.

Marco strums the guitar sensually, layers of needles jangling in the Santa Monica breeze, his lashes about the span of bracelets. But where the fuck did that guitar come out? Was the guitar on the Ferris wheel? Did vibes’ ability to manifest the guitar? Can Marco store a full-size tool under the Ferris wheel at the gentle hands of this Ferris wheel workers, then pop it on his back, lift it across the beach, tune it, and subsequently play Elle a couple”impromptu” chords?

Was the glitch not noticed by the editors, or was this an intentional choice? Does it matter?

The first movie is (in my view ) a glistening narrative about what happens when a controlling guy with abusive anger problems falls in love with you. It presents the question: What if teenagers would pay to kiss a blindfolded person in front?

The Kissing Booth two’s pleasure is that it rewrites that problematic guy as a friend-to-women-everywhere, largely abandons the second question, and replaces it with better ones. Imagine if a giant, arena-size contest was based on the arcade game Dance Revolution, and the decoration was $50,000? (There actually are DDR championships–and they are amazing–just nothing like the ones in the film.)

What if the normal freshman dorm at Harvard was a sprawling chalet complete with a fire that is rapid-fire? What if your ordinary night of high school consisted of driving your VT 750 C Shadow motorcycle to the Hollywood sign to get a tender bout of lovemaking?

Bring on materializing the guitar and the complete moon! Whether the glitch was an editing error or an intentional minute of magic realism, what should we live on earth The Kissing Booth two imagines? A world where weird girls are wanted, gay teens are cheered, and dolls materialize by way of ambiance? I would live there. Overactive intercom system and all.