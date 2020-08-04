- Advertisement -

There are lots of, many improbable things around The Kissing Booth 2, such as the simple fact that I loved it. Those teens that are fictional got me rooting for their eternal happiness, although I am closer to my birthday than to my last all-school meeting.

However, as I was gasping in the plot twists in the sequel to Netflix’s 2018 hit, most of them are pushed by these two classic life bugs –you know, intercom systems and many sexy boys being in love with you–one odd edit took me out.

Even if we take the popular teen rom-com delusion that high schools are inhabited by people who look like 24-year-old versions who live in mansions rather than have assignments, the Kissing Booth movies take augmented reality to its furthest extreme.

Here is where The Kissing Booth two crosses the line: Towards the middle of the film, Elle (Joey King) and Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) are practicing Dance, Dance, Revolution for hours. They need to! (Elle’s competing in a DDR tournament to win money for school.) They take a rest and go on a Ferris wheel, in which they have a swap about the values of success and happiness.

(Side note: At this point, I thought I was in one of the last scenes of the movie, but it was there was an hour and seven minutes left to proceed. The Kissing Booth 2 is, inexplicably, 132 minutes, the Identical length as The Departed and Fight Club.)

The few adjourn under a full moon, to the beach, naturally. Through the duration of the conversation, Marco is currently holding the magnitude of a toddler upon his lap to an acoustic guitar.

Marco strums the guitar sensually, layers of masculine bracelets jangling in the Santa Monica breeze, his lashes approximately the length of pine needles. However, where the fuck did that guitar come from? Was the guitar on the Ferris wheel? Did the ability of vibes trigger the guitar? Did Marco store a full-size instrument under the Ferris wheel at the gentle hands of the Ferris wheel workers, then pop it onto his back, lift it across the shore, tune it, and then play Elle a couple”impromptu” chords?