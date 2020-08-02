Theory: Jameson Hires Eddie Brock In MCU’s Spider-Man 3

- Advertisement -

J. Jonah Jameson could get a bigger role at the MCU if he hires Venom to investigate Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3. Here is how that could work.

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with a major cliffhanger when J. Jonah Jameson disclosed Spider-Man’s identity to the whole world. The consequences of this large reveal will be sensed in Spider-Man 3, in which J. Jonah Jameson could employ none other than Eddie Brock/Venom to research young Peter Parker. Now that the Infinity Saga has come to a finish, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to move forward with a new wave of films, which include new characters such as the Eternals and Shang-Chi, as well as some heroes which have already been introduced.

Among the returning heroes is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who went through a rough time after Spider-Man: Far From Home Whenever the agreement between Sony and Marvel was leaving him out of the MCU. Fortunately, the studios attained a new deal along with also the web-slinger will get his third solo film as part of the MCU but also within Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. As confirmed by Morbius, Spider-Man, as well as the movies out of Sony’s side, are linked, meaning that the highly anticipated encounter between Venom and Spider-Man could occur at any stage, possibly at Spider-Man 3.

Since a Venom film was announced, Marvel fans have been awaiting the symbiote and Spider-Man to fulfill, which was considered not to be possible due to the rights of each character, which is now confirmed not to be an issue. Now, together with Tom Holland rumored to have a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there has been a lot of speculation on Venom’s possible involvement in Spider-Man 3, which could happen through none other than J. Jonah Jameson, who might employ Eddie Brock to investigate Peter Parker now that his identity has been exposed. Here’s how that may work.

J. Jonah Jameson Wants To Bring Spider-Man Down In The MCU

J. Jonah Jameson is famous for his continued efforts to bring Spider-Man down, for which he uses Peter Parker’s photojournalist talents. The motives for him to campaign against Spider-Man have varied through the years, but the primary ones have been envy, “revenge” for overshadowing the achievements of his astronaut son, and dread of the web-slinger being a dreadful example for young men and women. Jameson has spent years accusing Spider-Man of crimes, using Peter Parker’s photos for his campaign, which can be ironic as he employs him in the procedure. Of course, this has been translated into the character’s portrayal on the big screen, starting with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, where J.K. Simmons superbly and correctly portrayed J. Jonah Jameson.

Simmons’ Jameson made a surprise return from the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he revealed a video left by Mysterio where he framed Spider-Man for his or her actions as well as his death and revealed his real identity in the process, which clearly thrilled Jameson. This is simply the start of Jameson’s efforts to bring Spider-Man down since it’s not sufficient to just let the world know that the boy behind the mask is Peter Parker — Jameson will surely want him to cover all the”crimes” he committed and all the destruction he supposedly caused (which were really Mysterio’s fault). Even though he is editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle, this is not something he could do by himself, and he is going to need assistance so he could really bring Spider-Man down.

Venom Now Exists In The MCU (& Has Links To The Daily Bugle)

As stated previously, Morbius a part of the exact same world as the current Spider-Man, confirmed by the existence of Adrian Toomes/Vulture from the movie along with a Spider-Man graffiti seen in the background (though that particular image is not Holland’s version but Tobey Maguire’s). This usually means that Venom is also part of the world of Spider-Man, which makes it possible for them to cross paths, and Sony and the MCU are already establishing an encounter between these figures.

Before all studios needed to reschedule their 2020 releases on account of this coronavirus pandemic, Sony was promoting Morbius, and Venom two also used the MCU’s Flash Thompson to discuss a very peculiar part of advertising. Throughout an Instagram story, Sony shared some artwork (based on fan art) of the front page of The Daily Bugle using the headline”Where’s Spider-Man?” accompanied by an article about Cletus Kasady. Written over it is Flash Thompson reminiscing about simpler times once aliens, witches weren’t ruining the world, and more affirming that Spider-Man, Morbius, and Venom co-exist in precisely the exact same universe.

Now, this also means that J. Jonah Jameson is aware of Kasady’s existence and, consequently, Eddie Brock’s, so he’ll also be aware of his journalistic work. Jameson is rumored to appear at Morbius, meaning he could also show up at Venom two (perhaps close to the conclusion of the movie or even at a post-credits scene), further linking Spider-Man and Venom and making way for the latter’s look in the next Spider-Man movie in the MCU.

Theory: Jameson Hires Eddie Brock In MCU’s Spider-Man 3

With J. Jonah Jameson trying to completely bring Spider-Man down and aware of the presence (and talents) of Eddie Brock, he could turn to him for help to successfully carry on with his campaign against the young MCU hero. Jameson will require someone to discover more about Peter Parker — his backstory, the origin of Spider-Man, and his assignments so that he can paint him as the villain he is so convinced he is — and Eddie Brock would be the guy he desires for such assignment.

Eddie Brock will come to Jameson’s attention, thanks to Cletus Kasady. The newspaper mentions his escape, and at the post-credits scene of Venom, Eddie has been preparing to interview him. Kasady’s escape will inevitably bring focus on Eddie’s interview, where Jameson will get a notion of his talent as a journalist and also the way he will help him along with his anti-Spider-Man plans — and as Eddie will also know about Peter Parker thanks to Jameson’s show, he will surely be interested in finding out more about him, and his activities as Spider-Man, however honest Jameson will be together with him about his true intentions of bringing the web-slinger down is unknown.

What This Means For Spider-Man 3 & Venom

Eddie Brock’s involvement in investigating Peter Parker could have two distinct outcomes: a battle between them or a team-up. Now that his identity has been exposed and that he (along with his family and close friends) is in danger, Peter Parker will be on the series, and he certainly will not appreciate with a journalist following his steps and exposing his hiding place to the whole world after everything he has gone through. This could make way for your battle between Spider-Man and Venom that lovers have been waiting for, without Venom properly being the villain in Spider-Man 3 (after all, he’s just working for Jameson).

Another possibility is that Eddie’s job could lead to a team-up between both of these personalities. As mentioned above, it is unknown if Jameson would be fully honest with Eddie about his intentions about investigating Parker, and he wouldn’t be pleased to know he’s used to bringing Spider-Man down, even more so if he manages to discover Mysterio framed him. Eddie could then help Peter regain some anonymity, ending with Jameson’s plans (for today, at least) and making way for another, bigger team-up in a future movie. There are a couple of ways Venom and Spider-Man can match on the big screen now, and Eddie being hired by J. Jonah Jameson to investigate Peter Parker also gives Jameson a bigger role and purpose from the current Spider-Man world, ensuring that his existence in the MCU will not be limited to only revealing Spider-Man’s individuality.