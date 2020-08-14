Home Corona Theaters are closed, so these are the films everybody is bingeing right...
Theaters are closed, so these are the films everybody is bingeing right now

By- Pooja Das
 filmTheaters

Theaters are closed, so these are the films everybody is bingeing right now instead.
Our list of the most-watched movies this week gets the Christopher Nolan epic Inception at the top of the list.
The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is currently ten years old as of July, a landmark that comes as crowds across the world are awaiting the release of Nolan’s next major feature film, Tenet.

The coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has retained theaters closed for months, with brand new films either having been postponed or altered their launch strategy to streaming solutions.
It’s difficult to believe this much time has passed.

Still, director Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece Inception just hit the 10-year mark — a milestone that Warner Bros.

has commemorated with a recently released anniversary trailer before a recurrence of Inception to theaters.

That anniversary, however, might only partly explain the reason why this film (which stars Leonardo DiCaprio

as a professional thief who sneaks into the unconscious of various targets) is on very top of the listing of those most-watched movies across all the major video programs this week.

If you ask me, this may also be attributable to the fact that expectation for Nolan’s next theatrical release, Tenet, is hitting a fever pitch,

with ticket revenue having begun in recent days in the united kingdom ahead of an global rollout of the film later this month.

Such a worldwide release, of course, shuts out a huge chunk of American audiences since theaters in most of the country stay closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Are streaming audiences contenting themselves for now using a re-watch of just one of Nolan’s most recent big-screen epics?

Perhaps, according to the newest information shared with BGR from the group at Reelgood, the streaming search engine assistance,

which gave us a summary of what its millions of users were bingeing the most for the week of August 6-12.

TV series

You can have a look at other reporting we’ve done on the TV series that streaming crowds have been gravitating the most to right now,

but for the purposes of the article, we are going to focus on movies.

I know that I have been seeing a lot more movies nowadays, the longer the coronavirus pandemic drags on and theatres remain inaccessible because of security issues.

Streaming Wars

The fact that 2020 has been this type of banner years in the ongoing Streaming Wars means we’ve thankfully had an abundance of entertainment choices

to keep us busy at home while so much of the world out remains closed off because of the virus. Concerning the very best movies in the list you can take a look at below,

almost all of the major streaming platforms are represented — such as newer services like Apple TV+ (thanks to Greyhound) along with HBO Max (thanks to An American Pickle).

The Top 10 movies that streaming crowds are seeing today, per Reelgood:

Inception
A classic Pickle
Parasite
The Old Guard
Greyhound
Joker
The Shawshank Redemption
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
The Kissing Booth 2

