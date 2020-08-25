The Woods Season 2: Renewal Status What Information We Have On The Next Season?

- Advertisement -

Netflix has many foreign shows that are also receiving a response from the audiences. This season Netflix came up with a Polish thriller series titled The Woods. Harlan Coben is supporting this series’ creation. After the year’s launch, fans are requesting more episodes like when the series will go back for a season or maybe not. Here Is What you should know about the new season of thriller series:

Renewal Status

- Advertisement -

Netflix has not revived the thriller series for a second season until today. The first season of The Woods landed. Fans feel like there should be a season for the Polish series. They have some doubts which were abandoned by the first season.

But it does not look like The Woods will go back for a second season, and fans will get disappointed after learning it. Know the exact reason under.

The Woods Is A Limited Series

The Woods is a miniseries that’s inspired by the identical name written by Harlan Coben’s novel. So the season managed to pay the story of Coben’s book, and there is no material left to make a season. The novel doesn’t have a sequel, and also the series intended to be a series. That’s why the thriller series The Woods will not have a new season.

Coben’s other show with Netflix, like The Stranger, Safe, and The Five, ended with only one season since they are miniseries. In the end, we have to, sadly, state that you won’t receive a new season.

About The Woods

The thriller series The Woods landed on Netflix on June 12, 2020. It’s made by Harlan Coben, who is also the executive producer of the series alongside Andrzej Muszyński. The series based on the story of a man named Paul Copeland who is solving the murder of his sister and bring audiences to 1994 back.

These are the cast members of this series: Grzegorz Damięcki as Paweł Kopiński, Agnieszka Grochowska as Laura Goldsztajn, Hubert Miłkowski as Paweł Kopiński, Wiktoria Filus as Laura Goldsztajn, Ewa Skibińska as Natalia Kopińska, Jacek Koman as Dawid Goldsztajn, etc..