The Woods Season 2: Everything one should know!

Netflix original based on the novel of crime drama novelists Harlan Coben’s with the same name. The series aired on 12 June 2020 on Netflix. This thriller crime drama gained a huge fan base across the globe.

Plot

The series revolve around Paweł Kopiński who is a polish the series was set in Poland. Haunted by the memories of her missing sister, Kamila who disappeared and was never seen again.

Kamila was out for a camp with her friends in the woods twenty-five years ago and went missing. There were two dead bodies found but no instances of her were there, which was started as evidence for her being alive till yet.

The disturbing memories of her sister lead Pawel too went on his own personal investigation to find out her year long-missing sister and it the way he finds a lot of things.

Season 2

There is no official statement made regarding the renewal of new season.

Seeing the history of Coben’s Novel and most of the series which were made as the adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Novel doesn’t own any second part, it’s just because most of them were based on his single mysterious novels which don’t hold any second part.

So, it will be difficult to say about the second season.

For more updates stay tuned.