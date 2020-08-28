The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates You Need To Know!

- Advertisement -

The Witcher season 2 has resumed filming, and Henry Cavill has gone back to submitting pictures on Instagram of him sporting the Geralt wig. All is well in the world — apart from, you know, everything else.

New episodes of Netflix’s dream drama are still a long wait away, though, and The Witcher books and games can’t merely sate the hunger for more Geralt-based content. To help alleviate that, the streaming service has dropped a brand new 32-minute special called Earning The Witcher today. You can view it on your Netflix account.

Is There A Release Date For The Upcoming Season?

Nothing has been announced concerning the release date of this second season by any of the official sources. The show was revived for the second season back in 2019 before the first season was aired. The second season is expected to drop sometime in December 2020, as the previous season aired in December 2019. But on account of the epidemic of COVID-19, the production was put on hold for a very long time. Unless the production resumes in full length, nothing can be speculated concerning the Release date.

Even though some of the interior sources have revealed that the upcoming season might be falling in summertime 2021, the pre-production has supposedly resumed since early August 2020. It’s not been confirmed by the official resources yet. We hope to get further updates soon, and until then, when you haven’t already watched the show, surely give it a shot. All episodes are available on Netflix. Stay tuned for more details!

The cast of The Witcher season 2

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will make a comeback in the roles of the characters Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri.

Other Characters who are going to return includes:

Joey Batey as traveling bard Jaskier

MyAnna Buring as sorceress Tissaia de Vries, mentor to Yennefer

Anna Shaffer as the court mage Triss Merigold

Eamon Farron as Nilfgaard army commander Cahir

Tom Canton as Filavandrel, king of the elves

Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, a sorceress who allies with the Nilfgaard

Lilly Cooper as Murta

Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Terence Maynard as Artorius

Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Wilson Radjou-Pujaltes Dara

Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina

The season will also bring in some new faces and characters such as:

Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Mesia Simpson as Francesca

The plot of The Witcher season 2

The executive producer Tomek Baginski has cleared they are getting the ideas from the novels but not exactly. They’re using just a few things rather than copying everything.

The novels inspire season 2 Will, but the team is eager to provide the audience authentically, recreated, and much better stuff.