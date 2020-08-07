The Witcher Season 2: Netflix Announced Last Month That The Witcher Would Resume Production On August 17,

- Advertisement -

Masks, shields, barriers, and also a whole lot of social distancing. Netflix’s The Witcher is gearing up to restart production in season 2. We’re already getting a peek at what life behind the scenes will be similar to –not only for Geralt of Rivia but also the future of television generally.

Netflix announced last month that The Witcher would restart production on August 17, after a temporary shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is on place getting things prepared, together with episode directors Sarah O’Gorman and Stephen Surjik. Winter Is Coming first reported the 3 show leads taking Witcher fans behind the curtain at what filming is similar to in a post-pandemic world.

This original image, from Surjik, is probably the starkest–as it reveals what the directors’ tent will seem like during filming. They’re wearing masks, sitting half feet apart, and separated with a barrier that is plastic. Although they each are necessary, that is a good deal of steps.

Hissrich and O’Gorman have also shared several images of what manufacturing was like during the ordeal, such as those ones of all these donning masks and hats to take a look at the set. Some of them are also donning face protects in addition to their masks, as Hissrich revealed in a recent photograph. It all of the time, all masks.

None of the celebrities look to be on a place yet, though Freya Allan (Ciri) did post this pre-production shot stating she is looking forward to returning. Right now, it is uncertain how the series will manage things in front of the camera, with celebrities performing their Witcher thing sans masks–notably the scenes that involve a lot of extras. I am guessing they’ll do testing that is routine and encouraging actors when not on set, although it’s still going to be a challenge to remain isolated.

The Witcher is set to return with year two sometime in 2021. There are two added Witcher jobs in the works at Netflix–including the anime The Witcher: Nightmare of this Wolf, which tells the story of Vesemir, also The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series set in the remote past about the initial witcher.