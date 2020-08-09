‘The Witcher’ Is Set To Return With Season 2 Sometime In 2021.

- Advertisement -

Masks, shields, barriers, and also a whole lot of social distancing. Netflix’s The Witcher is gearing up to restart production on season two, and already we’re getting a peek at what life behind the scenes would be similar to –not for Geralt of Rivia, but also the future of tv generally.

Netflix declared last month which The Witcher would resume production on August 17, after a temporary shutdown because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is on location getting things ready, together with episode directors Stephen Surjik and Sarah O’Gorman. Winter Is Coming first reported the three series leads shooting Witcher lovers behind the curtain in what filming is like in a post-pandemic world.

This first image, from Surjik, is the starkest–as it reveals what the supervisors’ tent that is viewing will look like during filming. They’re wearing masks sitting six feet apart, and separated by a large obstacle that is plastic. That is a lot of measures, although they each are necessary.

Hissrich and O’Gorman have also shared several images of what manufacturing was like during the ordeal, such as those ones of all these donning masks and hats to take a look at the set. Some of them are also donning face shields in addition to their masks, as Hissrich showed in a recent photograph. It all masks all the time.

Not one of the actors seems to be on a place yet, though Freya Allan (Ciri) did post this pre-production shot saying she’s looking forward to returning. Right now, it’s unclear how the show is going to manage things facing the camera, together with actors doing their Witcher thing sans masks–especially the scenes that involve tons of extras. I am guessing they will do testing that is regular and encouraging actors when not on set, though it’s going to be a significant challenge to remain isolated.

The Witcher is set to return with season two sometime in 2021. You will find two additional Witcher projects in the works at Netflix–such as the anime The Witcher: Nightmare of this Wolf, that tells the story of Vesemir, and The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series set in the remote past concerning the initial witcher.