The WHO moved to China to start its coronavirus origin evaluation — and didn’t even visit Wuhan after

Mysteries surrounding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic have yet to be solved, as the World Health Organization’s investigation does not seem to be advancing at all.

Two WHO officials that spent three weeks in China coordinating the conditions because of the upcoming investigation didn’t visit Wuhan.

In this place, the virus is believed to have originated.

The WHO hasn’t provided any useful information about this trip, though it did state that the function of the visit was not to scrutinize Wuhan.

The company confirmed that a group of scientists from various countries would head to China, but it is uncertain when that region of the investigation might actually happen.

We are over eight months into this particular outbreak, and we have no idea how it all started.

Several studies indicated that the initial Wuhan novel coronavirus outbreak might have begun even earlier than December.

The virus reached other parts of the world, such as Europe and America, well before the first instances COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

China has been often criticized for its lack of transparency at the first days of the pandemic and in the months that followed, and for not showing any willingness to research who the first COVID-19 sufferers were.

The first origin story involved a Wuhan marketplace, in which the virus was believed to have jumped from animals to humans.

China altered that story a few months ago, claiming the Wuhan market was not a supply. At the moment, China also made it crystal clear that the virus hadn’t escaped by a Wuhan lab, as some conspiracy theorists and politicians have promised.

Weeks later, China tried to change the source story, indicating that the virus might not have even originated in China, but rather arrived from Spain.

In all this process, the World Health Organization has failed to provide any answers. It didn’t seem interested enough in the early days, permitting China to set the tone for COVID-19 revelations.

Some criticized China and the WHO for the late announcement that the virus has been spreading from human to human.

The WHO failed to operate quickly in its attempts to identify the actual source of the illness, and also the newest development appears to indicate that we may never understand how this massive pandemic started.

The WHO officials who went to China recently spent three months from the country before setting foot in Wuhan.

Instead, the pair supposedly held meetings with officials to prepare an actual investigation that might follow sometime soon.

An international team is expected to pay a visit to China, such as Wuhan, after this season, which sources advised The Telegraph.

It’s unclear how long it is going to take really to get the investigation underway.

After all this time, it’s uncertain what the organization even hopes to gain from its investigation, if anything else.

The paper learned that the two officials that traveled from Geneva to Beijing had a”successful” trip.

They spent the greater part of two weeks quarantined in a resort outside Beijing, in which they ran multiple calls every day with Chinese counterparts.

That’s the type of call you can make from anywhere else on earth

, given that lots of people still operate from home on account of this pandemic.

The WHO officials also had video chats with senior scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology

Again, there’s absolutely no reason to be in China to take part in a video telephone.

The WHO researchers also spent some time in meetings in Beijing

with their counterparts, though it’s uncertain what they accomplished.

It’s unlikely that a group of 2 individuals would have gotten

into the bottom of the novel coronavirus’s source, even assuming full cooperation from China.

The optics certainly don’t help the WHO, that will be defending its own tactics.

“The purpose of the trip was to prepare the requirements for the expert group that will travel to do the study,

” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, per The New Zealand Herald.

“It wasn’t their intention to begin the study, and they had no plan to travel to Wuhan,

” he stated, adding that the group of experts that will visit China

for the complete investigation will”obviously” start in Wuhan.

The WHO’s unwillingness to detail the current trip to China prompted more criticism.

“It is another troubling episode of the WHO

“Any prospect of finding a smoking gun is now gone”

That is an exaggeration of the facts. Again, it is unlikely a group of two people would have attained some meaningful decisions.